Norwich hospice admissions closed due to ‘staffing constraints’

PUBLISHED: 16:28 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 11 May 2020

Priscilla Bacon Lodge in Norwich.

Priscilla Bacon Lodge in Norwich.

Archant © 2010; 01603 772434

A Norwich hospice has closed its admissions to new patients due to “staffing constraints”.

The Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, which runs the Priscilla Bacon Lodge, confirmed on Monday a decision had been taken to close admissions.

The lodge is a specialist palliative care centre in Norwich supporting patients and their families during end of life care.

Carolyn Fowler, director of nursing and quality at NCH&C said: “The wellbeing and safety of our patients is always our primary concern.

“We are currently closed to new admissions at Priscilla Bacon Lodge due to staffing constraints, however this is reviewed on a daily basis and patients are triaged appropriately.

“We have suitable alternative inpatient beds available elsewhere across the trust, which we will currently look to admit patients requiring palliative care.”

