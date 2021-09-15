News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Health

ADHD support on offer at drop-in sessions

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:30 AM September 15, 2021   
Andrea Bell, chief executive of ADHD Norfolk. Picture: ANDREA BELL

Andrea Bell, founder of ADHD Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Support is on offer to people with ADHD thanks to evening drop-in sessions on the outskirts of the city.

ADHD Norfolk, which supports individuals, families and schools around the subject of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is holding regular drop-ins at Postwick Village Hall on Ferry Lane.

The support sessions will happen on the first Wednesday of each month from 6pm to 8pm.

People who attend for advice do not need a diagnosis of the complex condition which affects adults and children and each session is free to attend.

If anyone wants help from the charity over the phone or via Zoom, email enquiries@adhdnorfolk.org.uk.

Alternatively call 01263 734808.

As well as the drop-in sessions, the charity provides access to work coaching, a diagnosis and wellbeing clinic, as well as one-to-one support for adults, children and couples.

Most Read

  1. 1 At least in heaven I can skate: Bid to turn church into skatepark unveiled
  2. 2 'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'
  3. 3 Police clamp down on dog poo and sex at church
  1. 4 Woman not allowed to be in front seat of any car after Norwich collision
  2. 5 Prince of Wales club offering drinks' protectors to stop spiking
  3. 6 Teen denies murder but admits killing grandmother in Norwich house fire
  4. 7 Interiors company leaves city - and goes back to its roots in Unthank Road
  5. 8 Yorkshire pudding wrap stall shuts on Norwich market
  6. 9 More than 1,000 people sign roundabout petition for 'perilous' road
  7. 10 Norwich will be 'On The Huh' at new monthly drag cabaret

Visit www.adhdnorfolk.org.uk for more information about the organisation.


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

You can now get a full English from Olives delivered to your door. 

7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers helping to rescue Alexander Catt out of a Welsh gorge

Norwich man in hospital after falling into Welsh gorge

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Shopping in Royal Arcade, Norwich.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Royal Arcade to go under the hammer for £1.25m

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Streets -- SSt. Benedict's StreetDated -- 16 November 1979Photograph -- C4943

Norwich's St Benedict's street through the years

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon