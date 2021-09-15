ADHD support on offer at drop-in sessions

Published: 6:30 AM September 15, 2021

Support is on offer to people with ADHD thanks to evening drop-in sessions on the outskirts of the city.

ADHD Norfolk, which supports individuals, families and schools around the subject of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is holding regular drop-ins at Postwick Village Hall on Ferry Lane.

The support sessions will happen on the first Wednesday of each month from 6pm to 8pm.

People who attend for advice do not need a diagnosis of the complex condition which affects adults and children and each session is free to attend.

If anyone wants help from the charity over the phone or via Zoom, email enquiries@adhdnorfolk.org.uk.

Alternatively call 01263 734808.

As well as the drop-in sessions, the charity provides access to work coaching, a diagnosis and wellbeing clinic, as well as one-to-one support for adults, children and couples.

Visit www.adhdnorfolk.org.uk for more information about the organisation.



