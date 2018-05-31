Coronavirus recovery numbers above 200 as Norfolk Hospital announces 93 patients have been sent home

Nearly 100 patients have recovered from coronavirus following treatment at Norfolk’s largest hospital.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed 93 people who were being treated for Covid-19 have been discharged as of Tuesday.

It is a significant rise from April 9, when 39 people had recovered.

The news from the hospital means 229 people have recovered from the virus across all three of the county’s hospitals, including 84 at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and 52 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn.

In a tweet posted on Monday morning, the Gorleston hospital said: “In the midst of very sad news about those that have died, we are seeing some positives with 84 Covid-19 positive patients being discharged from our hospital as they no longer need acute care.”

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, which has 500-beds, one patient who was being treated in its intensive care unit was discharged.

The hospital said: “We sent our first intensive care unit patient home today fit and well. Just proves there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

On Tuesday, a further nine deaths brought the number of people in hospital who have died after testing positive for the virus to 126, of whom 47 have been at the NNUH, 41 at the QEH and 38 at JPUH.

