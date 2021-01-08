News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Health

More than 700 patients discharged from Norfolk and Norwich hospital

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:17 PM January 8, 2021    Updated: 5:26 PM January 8, 2021
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH - Credit: Nick Butcher

Norfolk's largest hospital has now discharged more than 700 coronavirus patients to recover at home.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital announced the milestone on Friday, as it also said it has vaccinated 1,000 members of staff.

The number of Covid-19 patients at all three hospitals has now passed 500 in the latest NHS figures.

Among the patients to be discharged from the hospital this week is 25-year-old Amy Brown, who woke up in intensive care after testing positive for Covid-19.

Miss Brown, from Toftwood, near Dereham, was discharged on Wednesday after being taken to hospital on New Year's Day. 

She had gone to bed the night before and did not wake up until January 3 in intensive care.

She praised the hospital's critical care staff and Elsing ward for looking after her.

The hospital tweeted: "We're pleased to announce that we have now had over 700 people return home to continue their recovery from Covid-19. We'd like to thank all of our dedicated staff who continue to fight this virus."


You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Revealed: The neighbourhoods where Covid spread the fastest in December

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Man arrested over human trafficking in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

One in 45 people in eastern region infected with Covid

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Man plunged knife into brother's face during argument in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus