Published: 5:17 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM January 8, 2021

Norfolk's largest hospital has now discharged more than 700 coronavirus patients to recover at home.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital announced the milestone on Friday, as it also said it has vaccinated 1,000 members of staff.

The number of Covid-19 patients at all three hospitals has now passed 500 in the latest NHS figures.

Among the patients to be discharged from the hospital this week is 25-year-old Amy Brown, who woke up in intensive care after testing positive for Covid-19.

Miss Brown, from Toftwood, near Dereham, was discharged on Wednesday after being taken to hospital on New Year's Day.

She had gone to bed the night before and did not wake up until January 3 in intensive care.

She praised the hospital's critical care staff and Elsing ward for looking after her.

The hospital tweeted: "We're pleased to announce that we have now had over 700 people return home to continue their recovery from Covid-19. We'd like to thank all of our dedicated staff who continue to fight this virus."



