Covid vaccine centre celebrates 50,000 jabs milestone

Published: 10:09 AM June 4, 2021

Volunteers and medical staff celebrate the 50,000 vaccines administered at Lionwood Medical Practice in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney CCG

A Norwich doctor's surgery has smashed its vaccination target and has inoculated 50,000 people against Covid-19.

Lionwood Medical Practice, off Plumstead Road, has been a coronavirus vaccine site since December 2020.

To help with the jabs process, its 88-strong army of volunteers has given 2,331 hours in total to the surgery's effort.

The practice's business manager Lyn Bostan said: "Not only have we continued to see our patients for their routine appointments, but with the help of our volunteers we have managed to vaccinate more than 50,000 of our local community in the national fight against the pandemic.

"Our volunteers, working in shifts, have contributed enormously to our success. Up to 12 of them each day have been attending the practice to help register people, make them comfortable and ensure the process runs smoothly.

"We couldn’t have achieved this without their goodwill and support."