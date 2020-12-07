Search for 200 volunteers for coronavirus vaccination centres

Published: 2:43 PM December 7, 2020

The programme of vaccinating people against Covid-19 will start early next week - Credit: Getty Images/Istockphoto

More than 200 volunteers are being sought to help with vaccination centres in Norfolk and Waveney.

The Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which will be running the centres, has asked Voluntary Norfolk to provide an estimated 200 volunteers when the centres are up and running in the region.

The Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (NWCCG) will help facilitate vaccinations and has been developing how to deliver the programme to those vulnerable living in rural areas.

It is understood vaccination centres will operate across Norfolk and Waveney in "rural and urban locations" seven days a week for 12 hours a day.

Volunteers are being sought to assist in a ushering and patient flow role, directing patients and traffic on site in car parks and/or internal stewarding within waiting areas pre and post vaccination.

All volunteers will be given appropriate training, supervision and personal protective equipment to wear.

Full details of where these vaccination centres will be located have yet to be released.

Work has taken place over the weekend to identify the care home residents, health workers and vulnerable people in Norfolk who will be first to get the coronavirus vaccine.