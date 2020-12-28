News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
11 patients with coronavirus die at N&N over Christmas

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:12 PM December 28, 2020   
Eleven more patients with coronavirus who were being treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) have died over the Christmas period.

The hospital confirmed on Monday that a woman in her 80s, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and who had underlying health conditions, had died.

Her death followed an announcement on Sunday that five people who had been diagnosed with the virus had died.

Three men died, including one in his 60s, one in his 70s and one in his 80s. Two were women, one in her 80s and the other in her 90s. All five had underlying health conditions.

It follows five further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 that were announced by the hospital on Boxing Day. 

They were two men in their 80s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s, all with underlying health conditions, however a man in his 70s did not have any other health issues.

The deaths come as Norfolk has reported its highest ever coronavirus rate, with the latest figures showing more than 250 cases per 100,000 people in the county for the first time.
 

