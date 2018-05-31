More than 100 patients have recovered from coronavirus at N&N

a total of 107 people have been discharged from the hospital after successful treatment for the disease Covid-19. Photo: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

More than 100 people who were diagnosed with coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) have recovered and returned home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

So far, 107 patients have recovered and have been able to return home, thanks to the dedication and care of our teams. pic.twitter.com/wXqFWNVOQH — Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals (@NNUH) April 15, 2020

The NNUH announced on Wednesday, April 15 that a total of 107 people have been discharged from the hospital after successful treatment for the disease Covid-19, and thanked their staff for working ‘tirelessly’ to provide care.

You may also want to watch:

“We are pleased to announce that 107 patients have recovered from Covid-19 and have been able to return home to their loved ones where they will continue their recovery,” a hospital spokesman said.

READ MORE: Months or weeks? How long will lockdown last and what will extension mean for you?

“We thank every member of staff who has worked tirelessly to see these patients go home. This dedication is evident on all our wards and the whole Trust supports our frontline staff as they care for our patients.”

As of 9am on Wednesday, 49 people are reported to have died from the disease at the NNUH, meaning more than twice as many people have successfully recovered after treatment.