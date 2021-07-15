Minute's silence in memory of tireless campaigning councillor
- Credit: Andy Darnell
Tributes were paid to a well valued and effective campaigner for disability rights following his death in May.
A minute's silence was held in memory of the former county councillor David Bradford MBE, who represented Norwich people for 40 years.
The councillor for Crome ward on Norwich City Council died at the age of 76 on Saturday, May 1.
In its first meeting since the election, members of Norfolk County Council's Health and Overview Scrutiny Committee held a minute's silence on Thursday in his memory.
Newly appointed chairman of the committee Alison Thomas said: "He was a very well liked and well valued member of the committee and was part of it from around its inception in the early 2000s to 2014.
He was passionate about helping people and was a wheelchair user himself.
"He was always an effective campaigner for disability rights."
Mrs Thomas was voted in as chairman and Daniel Candon as vice-chairman.
She thanked their predecessors Penny Carpenter and Nigel Legg, who remain members of the committee.