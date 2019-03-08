Toddler battling cancer becomes ambulance service new recruit

Kirsty Bolton EMT, Ali Deeba, Harry Deeba, Carly Howes and DLO Paramedic Colin Mayes. Picture: East of England Ambulance Trust Archant

A toddler fascinated with emergency vehicles has become the ambulance service’s youngest recruit after a visit to one of the region’s stations.

Harry Deeba, two, got the chance to meet crews from East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) at Longwater.

The Taverham toddler was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in 2018 and is having immunotherapy.

His family are fundraising to access potentially life-saving treatments in the USA.

The crews were joined by Harry and his parents, Carly Howes and Ali Deeba, where he was presented with an EEAST bag, ‘ID’ badge and his own ambulance uniform.

Miss Howes said: “Harry loved all the presents they kindly gave him.

“He has been through a lot, the treatment is relentless and very intense. He has had various types of chemotherapy, stem cell harvest and transplant, eight hours of major surgery and three weeks of radiotherapy.

For more information or to donate go to solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/harrys-appeal.