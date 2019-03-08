Search

Toddler battling cancer becomes ambulance service new recruit

PUBLISHED: 12:20 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 03 April 2019

Kirsty Bolton EMT, Ali Deeba, Harry Deeba, Carly Howes and DLO Paramedic Colin Mayes. Picture: East of England Ambulance Trust

Kirsty Bolton EMT, Ali Deeba, Harry Deeba, Carly Howes and DLO Paramedic Colin Mayes. Picture: East of England Ambulance Trust

Archant

A toddler fascinated with emergency vehicles has become the ambulance service’s youngest recruit after a visit to one of the region’s stations.

Harry Deeba, two, got the chance to meet crews from East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) at Longwater.

The Taverham toddler was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in 2018 and is having immunotherapy.

His family are fundraising to access potentially life-saving treatments in the USA.

The crews were joined by Harry and his parents, Carly Howes and Ali Deeba, where he was presented with an EEAST bag, ‘ID’ badge and his own ambulance uniform.

Miss Howes said: “Harry loved all the presents they kindly  gave him.

“He has been through a lot, the treatment is relentless and very intense. He has had various types of chemotherapy, stem cell harvest and transplant, eight hours of major surgery and three weeks of radiotherapy.

For more information or to donate go to solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/harrys-appeal.

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Taxi driver suffers knife wounds after attack in broad daylight

George Pope Road, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Father died sleeping rough on city streets after release from prison

A police cordon erected after Liam Lynch was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

