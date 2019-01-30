Search

‘Thanks for sharing your smile’: Toddler battling cancer’s special day out

30 January, 2019 - 07:48
Officer Harry. Picture: Broadland Police

Officer Harry. Picture: Broadland Police

Archant

A toddler battling cancer received a special treat from Norfolk Police after meeting officers and having a tour of a police car.

Officer Harry gets behind the wheel. Picture: Broadland PoliceOfficer Harry gets behind the wheel. Picture: Broadland Police

Harry Deeba, two, from Taverham, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system.

He has been battling the disease for a year but if he relapses there is a one in 10 chance of survival.

Parents, Carly Howes and Ali Deeba, are trying to raise £239,000 to send Harry to New York to take part in a vaccine trial that could stop the cancer from returning.

Harry is motor mad with his love of aeroplanes, fire engines and police cars. Miss Howes says that he calls them “nee-naws”.

Harry met Broadland Police officers. Picture: Broadland PoliceHarry met Broadland Police officers. Picture: Broadland Police

Last year Harry spent the day at Duxford Airfield, Cambridge, where he went behind the scenes with planes and helicopters.

On Twitter Broadland Police said: “Harry today got to sit inside one of his loves a ‘nee-naw’.

“His mum asked police to come meet Harry, to sit in a police car and turn the lights on.

“Thanks Harry for sharing your smile with us.”

Harry with mum Carly Howes. Picture: Broadland PoliceHarry with mum Carly Howes. Picture: Broadland Police

To donate go to solvingkidscancer.org.uk.

Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando PinhoHarry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho

Harry with big sister Isobel. Picture: Deeba FamilyHarry with big sister Isobel. Picture: Deeba Family

The Deeba family on a special day out to Duxford Airfield organised by Please Take Me There. Picture: Fernando PinhoThe Deeba family on a special day out to Duxford Airfield organised by Please Take Me There. Picture: Fernando Pinho

