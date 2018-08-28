Search

Social media star to hold book signing in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:35 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:49 31 October 2018

Harmony Nice will be signing copies of her new book WICCA on Halloween at WHSmith Norwich. PHOTO: Orion Books

Archant

An online star will be signing her new guide to witchcraft in Norwich later today.

Harmony Nice will be signing copies of her new book WICCA on Wednesday 31st October at WHSmith Norwich PHOTO: Orion BooksHarmony Nice will be signing copies of her new book WICCA on Wednesday 31st October at WHSmith Norwich PHOTO: Orion Books

Harmony Nice, from Harleston, has 322,000 followers on Instagram and 456,903 subscribers on YouTube.

The 21-year-old release her first book, Wicca: A modern guide to witchcraft and magick, on October 4, and will be celebrating Halloween by signing copies at WH Smith in Norwich on Gentleman’s Walk at 4pm.

She has also recently released her own jewellery line called The Fern Goddess.

Miss Nice creates videos that often get more than 100,000 views on varied topics including make overs, her ‘witch aesthetic’, paranormal activity, and spells.

Her new book is about exploring the positive impact that ritual, meditation and embracing nature can have on creativity, confidence and sense of self-worth.

For more information visit: https://blog.whsmith.co.uk/events/book-signing-with-harmony-nice-norwich/

