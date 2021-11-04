Car boot to return to park and ride site next spring

A popular car boot is restarting on the edge of the city after being temporarily stopped because of building work.

The Harford Car Boot sale which was on the Harford Park and Ride site near the A140 has not been able to run partly because of the Covid lockdown.

But the main reason the weekly attraction has been on hold was the building work on the £1.9m Norwich South recycling centre which will open on an under-used part of the park and ride facility later this year.

The upgraded recycling centre will replace the Ketteringham site.

How the new Norwich South recycling centre will look once open - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Licensee of Harford Car Boot, Jason Millan, said they will be back in business every Sunday from March 20 next year.

He added he would continue operating the Sprowston Park and Ride car boot every Sunday after taking it on several months ago and it would be a year-round operation rather than being held from Easter until September.

Mr Millan, who has operated similar events in the city for the past 26 years, said car boots - including the ones at Sprowston and Harford - "had a loyal following".

He added: "We have generations of people with parents coming with their children who grow up and then bring their own children. Car boots are great for children and parents alike. It creates a fraternity of people who are all hunting a bargain.

"The same people come once a week, have a cup of tea and bacon roll. We have had recognisable faces visit us for the best part of 30 years.

"It is a great opportunity to go out and socialise with like-minded people.

"Car boots give something a little bit different for people when so much is done online. It is an opportunity for people to bring their families out."

The car boot was also "recycling at its best", according to Mr Millan who was looking forward to the Harford site being next to the new recycling centre.

He said the Harford car boot attracted around 200 stalls and people from as far as Essex and the Sprowston car boot has around 180 stalls, which includes fruit, veg and deli food items.