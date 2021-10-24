Norwich charity chief to leave role after 10 years of endeavours
- Credit: Contributed
After a decade in the post, the boss of a Norwich-based charity will be leaving at the end of November.
Pauline Morgan, chief executive officer of The Hamlet, has announced she will be handing over to her successor, Ellie Coulson, who has been the unity service and data manager at The Matthew Project.
The charity provides recreational, educational and social opportunities for children and adults with profound disabilities and complex health needs.
Reflecting on her time at the charity, the outgoing CEO said: "I have been very privileged to lead this amazing charity over the last decade.
"The staff are incredible, dedicated and determined to do the very best for the children, adults, and their families whatever the obstacles are.
"The last 20 months have been very difficult with Covid restrictions, but we demonstrated how we always put the families first with how we came through, managing to provide a service throughout for the families most in need of support."
Her memorable moments include establishing a pre-school as a specialist provider of early education for children, participating in the Lord Mayor's Show and streamlining the offer for young adults with very complex disabilities and needs.
During her time, Mrs Morgan also oversaw the installation of a new music room, training kitchen, growing garden and accessible reception area at the Ella Road adult centre.
She said this could not have been achieved without the support of her team and board of trustees, as well as fundraisers.
The next big step for the charity under Mrs Coulson will be the search for a new adult service base, currently located at Ella Road and Sovereign Way.
Developing the homebased care service, The Hamlet at Home, is another goal.
Speaking about her new role, Mrs Coulson said: "I am delighted to work for the Hamlet Charity, take the next step in my career in a sector which I love and advance a cause which I feel passionately about.
"I am passionate about improving the lives of children, young people and families across Norfolk and making a real difference for those who face discrimination and marginalisation."