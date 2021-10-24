News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich charity chief to leave role after 10 years of endeavours

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:11 PM October 24, 2021   
Ellie Coulson and outgoing CEO Pauline Morgan 

Ellie Coulson and outgoing CEO Pauline Morgan - Credit: Contributed

After a decade in the post, the boss of a Norwich-based charity will be leaving at the end of November. 

Pauline Morgan, chief executive officer of The Hamlet, has announced she will be handing over to her successor, Ellie Coulson, who has been the unity service and data manager at The Matthew Project. 

The charity provides recreational, educational and social opportunities for children and adults with profound disabilities and complex health needs.

The Hamlet charity works with babies to young adults at 29 years

The Hamlet charity works with babies to young adults at 29 years - Credit: Contributed

Reflecting on her time at the charity, the outgoing CEO said: "I have been very privileged to lead this amazing charity over the last decade.

"The staff are incredible, dedicated and determined to do the very best for the children, adults, and their families whatever the obstacles are.

"The last 20 months have been very difficult with Covid restrictions, but we demonstrated how we always put the families first with how we came through, managing to provide a service throughout for the families most in need of support." 

Hamlet Centre Trust chief executive Pauline Morgan

Pauline Morgan pictured back in November 2019 - Credit: Archant

Her memorable moments include establishing a pre-school as a specialist provider of early education for children, participating in the Lord Mayor's Show and streamlining the offer for young adults with very complex disabilities and needs.

Most Read

  1. 1 How Norwich are you? Take our quiz to find out
  2. 2 'Such a shame': Social media scammer targets Norwich pub
  3. 3 Police probing reports Norwich clubbers have been spiked by needles
  1. 4 Chantry Place 'close to finalising deals' with four major brands
  2. 5 'Lives are at risk'-Patients' concerns over surgery appointment struggles
  3. 6 'Eyesore' bus won't be removed despite neighbours' pleas
  4. 7 Tenant's despair as council fixes his windows by screwing them shut
  5. 8 All of Norwich's Christmas opening hours
  6. 9 'Significant' amount of cash and electronics stolen from city home
  7. 10 One of Norwich's most photographed homes is up for sale

During her time, Mrs Morgan also oversaw the installation of a new music room, training kitchen, growing garden and accessible reception area at the Ella Road adult centre.

She said this could not have been achieved without the support of her team and board of trustees, as well as fundraisers.

The next big step for the charity under Mrs Coulson will be the search for a new adult service base, currently located at Ella Road and Sovereign Way. 

The Hamlet charity supports children and adults with profound disabilities and complex health needs

The Hamlet charity supports children and adults with profound disabilities and complex health needs - Credit: Contributed

Developing the homebased care service, The Hamlet at Home, is another goal. 

Speaking about her new role, Mrs Coulson said: "I am delighted to work for the Hamlet Charity, take the next step in my career in a sector which I love and advance a cause which I feel passionately about.

"I am passionate about improving the lives of children, young people and families across Norfolk and making a real difference for those who face discrimination and marginalisation."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Classroom teaching and public events have been suspended at the UEA. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

'Our lives are being destroyed': Neighbours' despair over noisy students

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Thorpe St Andrew School.

Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Cathedral is one of the best attractions in Norfolk Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich named UK's most romantic destination

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Are city workers facing exhaustion like nothing we have ever known?

City staff facing 'mass burnout' but what is behind the extreme exhaustion?

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon