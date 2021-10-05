Animal sanctuary opens hedgehog hospital for 250 prickly patients

Published: 6:00 AM October 5, 2021

An animal sanctuary which helps injured critters has become so inundated with hampered hedgehogs that it has had to dedicate entire wards of its hospital to them.

Hallswood Animal Sanctuary, based in Stratton Strawless, is currently caring for around 250 of the nocturnal creatures having already taken in 300 in the past year.

And it is dealing with so many of the prickly patients that its volunteers have had to devote entire wards on its custom-built animal hospital to solely care for them.

The not-for-profit organisation is entirely run by volunteers and has no external financial support, funded only by its three charity shops and its own fundraising activities.

But since the beginning of the pandemic, it has seen demands for its work go through the roof, in part due to more people venturing out into the countryside.

Paula Sparkes, one of Hallswood's volunteers, said: "The last nearly two years have been crazy for us, particularly since the beginning of the pandemic.

"I think because of the way people were going out walking more they were coming across injured animals that might otherwise not have been found.

"But at the same time, lots of other places that offered the same things as us closed, whereas we just kept going, so it's all coming to us."

And while the sanctuary helps any animal in need, it is the spiky mammals that have proven the biggest strain on them, with 380 hedgehogs treated and released by volunteers during the spring and another 250 still on site.

This is on top of the beasts the volunteers are currently caring for.

They include doves, some squirrels and a badger.

And with the wooden structure housing its animal hospital approaching the end of its lifespan, the volunteers are desperately crowdfunding to buy a replacement.

Mrs Sparkes added: "The wood is starting to rot and we only have a really small window in which we can rebuild it, as we need to do it after we've released all the hedgehogs, but before baby bird season comes around.

"We think the materials will cost around £8,000, so any donations we can get will help."

For further information visit hallswood.co.uk

