Have you seen the spookiest house in Norwich?

The Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant Archant

There's a chill in the air as we near Halloween, and one Norwich house in particular is putting on a spirited display.

If you've taken a stroll down Victoria Street in the last few days then you've probably spotted one house that stands out from the rest.

With its garden graveyard, haunting hags and life-sized coffin prop it's hard to miss - and it's all for a good cause.

Maxine French, who lives there with her two youngest daughters, puts on the display every year to help raise money for charity.

Last year she managed to raise more than £400 with the help of passersby and family and friends.

Miss French, 42, said: "It's something to give back to the community and we always get so many people stopping and talking that might not usually.

"I take a week off of work and it takes me about that long to get everything sorted, everyone helps out including my daughters and my younger siblings."

This year the charity the display is raising money for is Leeway Domestic Violence and Abuse Services.

There is a donation box you can contribute to on the front gate.

