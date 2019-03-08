Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Have you seen the spookiest house in Norwich?

PUBLISHED: 12:18 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 28 October 2019

The Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant

The Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Archant

There's a chill in the air as we near Halloween, and one Norwich house in particular is putting on a spirited display.

The Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: ArchantThe Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant

If you've taken a stroll down Victoria Street in the last few days then you've probably spotted one house that stands out from the rest.

With its garden graveyard, haunting hags and life-sized coffin prop it's hard to miss - and it's all for a good cause.

Maxine French, who lives there with her two youngest daughters, puts on the display every year to help raise money for charity.

Last year she managed to raise more than £400 with the help of passersby and family and friends.

The Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: ArchantThe Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Miss French, 42, said: "It's something to give back to the community and we always get so many people stopping and talking that might not usually.

"I take a week off of work and it takes me about that long to get everything sorted, everyone helps out including my daughters and my younger siblings."

This year the charity the display is raising money for is Leeway Domestic Violence and Abuse Services.

There is a donation box you can contribute to on the front gate.

The Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: ArchantThe Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant

The Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: ArchantThe Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant

The Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: ArchantThe Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant

The Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: ArchantThe Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant

The Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: ArchantThe Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man commits one day crime spree in Norwich

Michael Dyer admitted stealing two purses and a set of house keys from a house on Overbury Road in Norwich. Photo Google.

Inquest for beauty therapist who died after breast enlargement set to begin

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man commits one day crime spree in Norwich

Michael Dyer admitted stealing two purses and a set of house keys from a house on Overbury Road in Norwich. Photo Google.

Inquest for beauty therapist who died after breast enlargement set to begin

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man commits one day crime spree in Norwich

Michael Dyer admitted stealing two purses and a set of house keys from a house on Overbury Road in Norwich. Photo Google.

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Beauty therapist had two cosmetic procedures ‘at same time because it was cheaper’, inquest hears

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Young child taken to hospital after falling from boat

A young child had to be rescued from the water near the Rushcutter's Arms in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

New app offers 24 free interactive walks across historic route

Explore the Marriott's Way Heritage Trail on a new free app Credit: Go Jauntly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists