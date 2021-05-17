New signage to improve road safety outside specialist school

Published: 5:30 AM May 17, 2021

New speed signage has been installed outside a special school that caters for pupils with severe learning difficulties.

Karen Vincent, who has been re-elected as the county council representative for Old Catton, told the recent annual parish council meeting about the new signage outside Hall School.

She reported that the St Faith's Road school was "very pleased" with the installation.

It is hoped the move will improve safety in the area after Mrs Vincent used her Norfolk County Councillor Members fund for the new signs.

The councillor also told the meeting that residents had been reporting various issues with regards to road surfacing in the suburban village.

The roads primarily identified as being in need of resurfacing work were White Woman Lane, Carterford Drive and The Paddocks.

Mrs Vincent will update the council on the situation for White Woman Lane as she had a meeting scheduled with Highways to discuss the road.