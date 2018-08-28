Search

Emergency services attend four-vehicle crash on A140

PUBLISHED: 19:50 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:59 04 January 2019

Emergency services attended a crash on the A140 at Hainford. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a four-vehicle crash on the A140.

Fire crews from Sprowston and Earlham were called to a road traffic collision involving four cars on the Al40 Cromer Road in Hainford at 6.37pm this evening.

Police are also at the scene whilst recovery is taking place and an ambulance has been called.

A police spokesman said one person has sustained minor injuries after the collision involving a Ford Focus, Mini Cooper, Citroen and Ford Fiesta.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

