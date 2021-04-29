Norwich GP surgery to become restaurant and beauty salon

Published: 12:42 PM April 29, 2021

Planning permission has been granted for the change of use of the former Gurney Street Surgery on Magdalen Street - Credit: Google

Plans have been approved to convert a former Norwich GP surgery into a restaurant and beauty salon.

The change of use application will see the former Gurney Surgery site at 101 Magdalen Street be used for a restaurant, hot food takeaway and salon.

No retail units will be lost as a result of the application after Gurney Surgery was relocated to Fishergate in 2019.

The site is located on the corner of Magdalen Street and Cowgate, across from the Edward Street junction, which is within the city centre conservation area and Anglia Square district centre.

There is a small car park with eight spaces to the rear of the property, which is a large single-storey flat, previously in use as a doctor's surgery.

Demetris Mavroudis, the former owner of HMS Hinchinbrook seafood restaurant in Great Yarmouth, is listed as the applicant for the change of use.

Development officer Kieran Yates said there were no objections on highway grounds as the site had adequate provision for servicing to the rear via a private car park.

Mr Yates also noted it was an accessible city centre location with suitable pedestrian access to the front of the premises.

But he pointed out there was a Transforming Cities improvement scheme in the pipeline, subject to public consultation, which may see changes to traffic management and public area improvement for the length of Magdalen Street.

David Parkin, area development manager for the city council, said the takeaway premises would only be allowed to open for trading between the hours of 8am and 11pm on any day.

Magdalen Street, pictured from Anglia Square, where the new salon and takeaway will be - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

Nova Acoustics prepared a noise impact assessment and survey for the installation of an extraction system and refrigeration units, which stated there would be a low impact to the surrounding area.

The city council has ruled that no use of the takeaway premises is permitted until the approved kitchen extract and odour management system are installed and operational.

A decision notice by the city council states the development will begin before the expiration of three years from the date of permission being granted on April 1.