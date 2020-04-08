Search

Advanced search

Guitarist to play for 24 hours in fund-raising bid for NHS

PUBLISHED: 17:16 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 08 April 2020

Norwich pub manager Christian Gray plans to play guitar for 24 hours to raise funds for the Norfolk & Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: Submitted

Norwich pub manager Christian Gray plans to play guitar for 24 hours to raise funds for the Norfolk & Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: Submitted

Submitted

Keeping yourself occupied during lockdown isn’t easy for some people, so a Norwich pub manager without any pints to pull has decided to put his energy into playing guitar for a good cause - for 24 hours straight.

Christian Gray manages the Steam Packet pub, in Cattle Market Street in the city centre, but also has a solo music project which has continued from a band which was originally formed around 10 years ago.

The 25-year-old plays thrash metal in a project entitled Terrorcaust and from 8.45am tomorrow will be putting his passion to good use, to raise funds for the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Twelve hours is the longest I’ve played for before, that was recording for my second CD,” explained Mr Gray. “I’ve done charity work before where I’ve played for eight hours but that’s so easy to do.

“I can quite easily just sit indoors all day playing guitar. So I thought I’d push it to the extreme with 24 hours - and hopefully that will bore me senseless so that I don’t play the guitar for a little while, because I just keep picking it up and I want to burn myself out from it so I can focus on other things!”

MORE: DJ gets community dancing on their doorsteps

Mr Gray, who lives in Prince of Wales Road, has house-mates so will have support and intends to stream his effort online - which is being sponsored by local mobile catering company Gringos Nacho Factory.

“My house-mate can make me dinner, basically I’ll be having soup, so that my hands stay busy,” he added. “I’ll be having a toilet break every eight hours, so people will just have to trust me that I’m still playing guitar!

“But other than that everything will be shown live on a web stream.”

Using pedals to switch between different sounds, Mr Gray will face the challenge of mixing up the styles he’s playing throughout the fund-raising effort.

“It’s 100 percent mental really,” he concluded. “It’s kind of like when you’re recording in a studio because you’re just putting 100 percent of your effort in for a good 12-hour shift.

“I think the first 12 hours will be really easy but the last 12 hours I’ll probably start seeing things out of the corner of my eye!”

To support Mr Gray’s fund-raising effort, go to facebook.com/Terrorcaustmetal.

- Click here to subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

- Keep up to date with community efforts during the pandemic in our Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help group on Facebook

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

City centre shop robbed by man with handgun prompting armed police response

Police were called to an armed robbery off Westwick Street in Norwich on Monday evening Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police warning after spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich

Officers have warned residents to be vigilant after a spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Most Read

City centre shop robbed by man with handgun prompting armed police response

Police were called to an armed robbery off Westwick Street in Norwich on Monday evening Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police warning after spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich

Officers have warned residents to be vigilant after a spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Boris Johnson ‘sitting up in bed’, chancellor confirms

Boris Johnson is sitting up in bed in his battle against coronavirus

Guitarist to play for 24 hours in fund-raising bid for NHS

Norwich pub manager Christian Gray plans to play guitar for 24 hours to raise funds for the Norfolk & Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: Submitted

Shearer on City call to furlough staff during coronavirus shutdown

Alan Shearer is the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer Picture: James Bass /Archant

Ian Clarke: Best, worst and quirkiest things of 40 odd years as a Norwich City fan

Sport - Norwich City Football Club Kevin Keelan, Norwich goalkeeper displays his athleticism during training for the Old Trafford clash. His career at Norwich City lasted from 1963 to 1980. Dated No date (1963 -1980) Photograph C7937
Drive 24