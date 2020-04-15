Search

Advanced search

Video

Gruelling 24 hours proves more than worth it for guitar player

15 April, 2020 - 06:06
Christian Gray played guitar for 24 hours to raise funds for the NHS Picture: Christian Gray

Christian Gray played guitar for 24 hours to raise funds for the NHS Picture: Christian Gray

Christian Gray

“Yes, I’m free, no more guitar!”, was the delighted cry from a Norwich pub manager as his gruelling 24 hours of playing came to an end with hundreds of pounds raised for the NHS.

Christian Gray threw his instrument through the air in a true rock and roll style celebration, having played from 8.45am on Thursday through until 8.45am on Friday - raising over £350.

Mr Gray lives in Prince of Wales Road and manages city centre pub the Steam Packet, in Cattle Market Street, and with pubs closed during the coronavirus lockdown the 25-year-old wanted to put his spare time to good use.

“The 24 hours of playing guitar has ruined my arms and I haven’t touched it since!” he said. “But I have had a speedy recovery since finishing. Raised £350 for the NHS Foundation Trust so it was well worth it.

“The first 12 hours was the easiest part. It was a nightmare 18 hours in, nobody was online. So it was tough making new rhythms to stay awake!”

MORE: The Killers drummer announces UK tour has been postponed

Mr Gray streamed the entirety of his gruelling effort on the Facebook page of his thrash metal solo project Terrorcaust, allowing himself a short comfort break away from the camera every eight hours.

With friends donating and sending encouraging messages throughout, the £350 raised is going to the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust - and there could be more to follow, with a new event planned for Saturday.

Mr Gray added: “I’ve really missed the Steam Packet, so I’ve made my roof terrace into a pub garden called ‘The Rusty Nail Bar & Grill’.

“I called a few pals to do a live stream music event, have Rewind DNB events headlining. Fantastic artists including Scarlet and Danny James - Scarlet and myself are playing from 6.30pm onwards.”

Mr Gray’s guitar marathon was sponsored with food and drink from Gringos Mexican Tequila Bar, in Prince of Wales Road, and Gringos Nacho Factory catering, which will again be providing support, alongside Norwich guitar stand makers Distorted Steel.

With a raffle also raising funds for the NHS, the live stream can be followed at facebook.com/TheRustyNailGrillBar.

- Watch the video above to see the final moments of Mr Gray’s fund-raising effort.

- Click here to subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

- Keep up to date with community efforts during the pandemic in our Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help group on Facebook

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus recovery numbers above 200 at Norfolk hospitals as N&N send 93 patients home

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Lockdown leaves Norwich a ghost town on Easter bank holiday

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich man jailed for coughing in face of police officer as they dispersed group

Richard Law, who has been jailed after coughing in the face of a police officer on Easter Sunday Photo: Norfolk Police

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

Most Read

Coronavirus recovery numbers above 200 at Norfolk hospitals as N&N send 93 patients home

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Lockdown leaves Norwich a ghost town on Easter bank holiday

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich man jailed for coughing in face of police officer as they dispersed group

Richard Law, who has been jailed after coughing in the face of a police officer on Easter Sunday Photo: Norfolk Police

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Coronavirus recovery numbers above 200 at Norfolk hospitals as N&N send 93 patients home

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

From Lancaster bomber hero to beloved teacher: the remarkable life of Stevie Stevens

Stevie Stevens flew 29 Lancaster bomber missions and in 1943 received the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery from King George VI. Picture: Jonny Cracknell

Admiral Nelson reflects on City career including Lambert, being a character and leaving the club

Michael Nelson is remembered fondly by Norwich City supporters. Picture: Jed Wee/Focus Images

Johnny Vegas announces rescheduled return to Norwich and free tickets for NHS workers

Comedian Johnny Vegas performs at Epic Studios on October 22. Picture: FMGUK

Gruelling 24 hours proves more than worth it for guitar player

Christian Gray played guitar for 24 hours to raise funds for the NHS Picture: Christian Gray
Drive 24