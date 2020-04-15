Video

Gruelling 24 hours proves more than worth it for guitar player

Christian Gray played guitar for 24 hours to raise funds for the NHS Picture: Christian Gray Christian Gray

“Yes, I’m free, no more guitar!”, was the delighted cry from a Norwich pub manager as his gruelling 24 hours of playing came to an end with hundreds of pounds raised for the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christian Gray threw his instrument through the air in a true rock and roll style celebration, having played from 8.45am on Thursday through until 8.45am on Friday - raising over £350.

Mr Gray lives in Prince of Wales Road and manages city centre pub the Steam Packet, in Cattle Market Street, and with pubs closed during the coronavirus lockdown the 25-year-old wanted to put his spare time to good use.

“The 24 hours of playing guitar has ruined my arms and I haven’t touched it since!” he said. “But I have had a speedy recovery since finishing. Raised £350 for the NHS Foundation Trust so it was well worth it.

“The first 12 hours was the easiest part. It was a nightmare 18 hours in, nobody was online. So it was tough making new rhythms to stay awake!”

MORE: The Killers drummer announces UK tour has been postponed

Mr Gray streamed the entirety of his gruelling effort on the Facebook page of his thrash metal solo project Terrorcaust, allowing himself a short comfort break away from the camera every eight hours.

With friends donating and sending encouraging messages throughout, the £350 raised is going to the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust - and there could be more to follow, with a new event planned for Saturday.

Mr Gray added: “I’ve really missed the Steam Packet, so I’ve made my roof terrace into a pub garden called ‘The Rusty Nail Bar & Grill’.

“I called a few pals to do a live stream music event, have Rewind DNB events headlining. Fantastic artists including Scarlet and Danny James - Scarlet and myself are playing from 6.30pm onwards.”

Mr Gray’s guitar marathon was sponsored with food and drink from Gringos Mexican Tequila Bar, in Prince of Wales Road, and Gringos Nacho Factory catering, which will again be providing support, alongside Norwich guitar stand makers Distorted Steel.

With a raffle also raising funds for the NHS, the live stream can be followed at facebook.com/TheRustyNailGrillBar.

- Watch the video above to see the final moments of Mr Gray’s fund-raising effort.

- Click here to subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

- Keep up to date with community efforts during the pandemic in our Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help group on Facebook