More than £1,000 raised to help train guide dogs
PUBLISHED: 11:50 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 23 October 2018
More than £1,000 has been raised to help puppies be trained to be guide dogs.
Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, Norwich branch, held a collection in the city centre at the end of September.
The charity was able to raise £1,367.89 which will be used to help people who are visually impaired receive mobility aids and guide dogs.
Co-ordinator Linda Hunt said: “Thank you to all who contributed towards such an excellent total.
“Also to the Charing Cross Centre for allowing us to use the centre as a flag day base for this collection.”
In 2016, it cost the national charity £48.9 million to run the guide dog service. From birth to retirement it costs Guide Dogs £56,800 to support a dog.
There are more than 4,950 guide dog owners in the UK.
The charity also offers support to children and young people with sight loss and workshops about how a guide dog and change someone’s life.