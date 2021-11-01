News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Landmark reached at new £7m church as ground is broken

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 11:45 AM November 1, 2021
The groundbreaking ceremony of the new Soul Church community hub in Heartsease Lane

The groundbreaking ceremony of the new Soul Church community hub in Heartsease Lane - Credit: Soul Church

Development of a new £7m city church has taken a major step forward with more than 1,000 people turning out to watch diggers break ground on the site. 

Soul Church has been working towards building its new headquarters in Heartsease Lane for more than a decade.

The project has seen a lengthy planning process, including design work and a huge fundraising effort.

Senior pastor Jon Norman speaks at the groundbreaking of the new Soul Church

Senior pastor Jon Norman speaks at the groundbreaking of the new Soul Church - Credit: Soul Church

And on Sunday, around 1,000 members of the church community turned out for the project's groundbreaking ceremony, as work began on the new community hub.

Once complete, it will include a 1,200 seater auditorium, a nursery, a community café, counselling and therapy rooms and a range of other facilities.

You may also want to watch:

Jon Norman, senior pastor of Soul Church, said: "We've been eagerly anticipating this moment for a long time and it marks history in the making as we build a new church and community centre on the site of the former Family Life Centre.

"We believe the church will be a place of hope and refuge for the city of Norwich."

Images of what the new Soul Church could look like. Pics: Feilden+Mawson.

Images of what the new Soul Church could look like. Pics: Feilden+Mawson. - Credit: Feilden+Mawson

Most Read

  1. 1 Nine arrests in Norwich as police use drones during Halloween patrols
  2. 2 Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure
  3. 3 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
  1. 4 Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park
  2. 5 'We are both big kids' - couples creative Halloween antics
  3. 6 Catton Park Spooktacular sees fireworks, rides and food entertain city folk
  4. 7 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
  5. 8 WATCH: 'Squirrel Spiderman' captured scaling home near Norwich
  6. 9 Property spotlight: Former forge cottage near Norwich for sale for £595k
  7. 10 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman

It comes some 15 years after the church previously standing on the site was reduced to rubble after being struck by lightning in 2006.

Known as the Mount Zion Family Life Church at the time, a lightning strike saw flames tear through the church, leaving it uninhabitable. 

In 2013, permission was granted for a replacement with the community moving into a temporary home in Mason Road.

The following year, the community reformed under the Soul Church name and set about making the vision for a replacement home a reality.

However, it has proven a slow process with a number of factors causing delays to the project.

With ground now broken it is hoped the community hub and church will be open by Easter 2023.

As well as being the headquarters of the Soul Church community, it will also house the Soul Foundation, which since the start of the pandemic has provided some 2.8m meals to families around the city.

The groundbreaking ceremony saw around 1,000 people gather under the stars for prayer and a fireworks celebration.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St James House resident Doreen Dothan, who is calling for more to be done about inconsiderate parking near her home

Patrols to be ramped up after couple complains of parking woes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Knife crime

Knife Crime

Revealed: Crime hotspots in Norwich with most weapon offences

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Slade one of the main attractions at WisBEACH Rock festival on August 8

Christmas

So here it is! Slade bringing Christmas 2021 tour to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon