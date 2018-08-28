Gritters out in force to keep Norfolk’s roads clear

A gritting lorry out on the roads.

As forecasters warn more snow and ice could be on its way to Norfolk, the county’s gritting lorries have been out in force keeping the roads clear.

On Tuesday night, as overnight temperatures dropped to -3C Norfolk County Council’s gritters carried out three gritting runs and covered more than 6,000 miles of road between them.

Each run, which covers approximately 2,200 miles along the county’s A, B and some C class roads takes trucks around three hours to complete.

The roads covered by the gritters are prioritised by commuter and major bus routes and as far as possible to cover at least one route into villages.

Highways England treats 143 miles of trunk roads including the A11 and A47.

The decision whether or not to carry out gritting runs and how many is usually taken during the afternoon.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: “The decision about when, where and how many times to grit is usually made between 12pm and 1pm each day and will depend on predicted road surface temperatures and weather conditions forecast.”

“With forecasters predicting more snow could be on the way, people are advised to listen to weather forecasts and traffic reports for the latest updates.

“Always drive according to the weather conditions and give yourself time and space – arriving safely should be your aim.”

A map of where the priority roads covered by the councils gritters along with public grit bins can be found here



Can you clear snow and ice yourself?

The council says that people are free to used grit provided in public bins around the county to keep pavements, footpaths and cycle paths free and a common sense approach should be used.

On its website NCC says: “Last winter many people helped keep pavements and public spaces around their homes clear of snow. However, many people were put off doing so because of fears of being sued.

“It is extremely unlikely that someone who has attempted to clear snow in a careful manner will be sued or held legally responsible if someone slips or falls on ice or snow at their property.

People should not be deterred from performing a socially responsible act, such as clearing a path of snow, by the fear that someone may subsequently get injured slipping on the path.

“Though the person clearing the snow does have responsibilities when doing the job, mainly to ensure that they are not making the area more dangerous by allowing it to refreeze, it is important to note that those walking on snow and ice have responsibilities themselves. A common sense approach is encouraged.”