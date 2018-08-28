Gritters called to deal with Norfolk weather warning

Search

PUBLISHED: 18:05 16 January 2019

A gritting lorry out on the roads. Picture: Ian Burt

A gritting lorry out on the roads. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk gritters will be covering all areas of a county due to an icy weather warning.

Norfolk County Council’s gritting team will be on the roads from 3am on Thursday morning to prepare of a drop in temperature.

Earlier today the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England as icy patches are expected to develop overnight.

The warning is in place from 10pm on January 16 to 11am on January 17.

The national weather service has told people to expect an increased risk of injuries due to slips and falls on icy patches and the possibility of ice on untreated roads pavements and cycle paths.

A spokesperson for local forecaster Weatherquest said: “There will be some clear spells this evening but as bits of cloud move in from the north in the early hours there may be wintry showers in some parts of the region.

“At the lowest temperatures overnight it will just about reach freezing and these low temperatures after showers of course means there is potential for ice.”

