Customers in shock as parking charges rack up at retail park

Garry Booty is among those who have received parking charge notices at the Longwater Retail Park since January 5 - Credit: Archant/Contributed

Hungry folk heading to a retail park for their breakfast fix have been caught out by new parking rules.

UK Parking Control has changed the times at the Longwater Retail Park near Costessey meaning there is now no parking from 11.30pm to 7.30am.

Those collecting their coffees and bacon rolls from Greggs were unwittingly racking up parking charge notices due to the change.

It came into play from January 5.

Garry Booty, 51, of Queen's Hill in Costessey, has received six fines so far for parking at Greggs before 7.30am and believes he has four more on the way next week.

Garry Booty who lives in Costessey - Credit: Contributed

Mr Booty had been going to the Longwater bakery chain for three years for breakfast without any bother, and was unaware new parking regulations were in place.

The Dixons shopping centre worker said: "A lot of people did not know about it and have started getting fines.

"We are all shocked by it.

"As far as I know my parking fines will be quashed but the parking company has not confirmed this so I am just going by hearsay at the moment."

The parking charges are £100 each but are reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

Mr Booty has now resorted to parking at Sainsbury's before visiting Greggs for his breakfast on the way to work to avoid any further charges.

Greggs at Longwater - Credit: Archant

He continued: "Most of the shops do not open until 9am so it seems a bit odd these parking changes are in force at the place which does open before then.

"I had been parking there for three years then all of a sudden I am getting bombarded with fines.

"I am only at Greggs for 10 minutes at most but the cameras take pictures of your car going in and out. It was a bit of a shock to the system."

Both Greggs and UK Parking Control were contacted for comment.

The Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Located six miles to the northwest of the city centre, Longwater Retail Park has a number of well-known businesses including The Range, Argos, Costa, Pizza Hut, Sports Direct and Next.