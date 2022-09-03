Green leader calls for more government help during Norwich Foodbank visit

Carla Denyer, co-leader of the Green Party, with Foodbank trustee Guy Beckingham and Green councillors Lucy Galvin and Jamie Osborn - pictured with son Oliver - Credit: Denise Bradley

The co-leader of the Green Party visited Norwich Foodbank as part of a visit to the city this weekend.

Carla Denyer attended the open morning on Saturday, September 3 in support of the Ivy Road foodbank, in Earlham, along with local Green councillors.





The distribution centre at Norwich Foodbank - Credit: Denise Bradley

Carla said: "Reports of people who work full-time asking foodbanks for food which doesn’t have to be cooked because they can’t afford to heat it show us that more action needs to be taken by government.

"This is a growing concern. Foodbanks shouldn't have to exist full stop. It's particularly worrying that the types of people coming to foodbanks are changing.

"If a full-time wage isn't enough to support a family, wages need to go up - it's as simple as that.

Carla Denyer, co-leader of the Green Party, during her visit to the Norwich Foodbank - Credit: Denise Bradley

"In the light of the current cost of living crisis the Green Party is offering solutions including lowering the energy price cap, bringing the big five energy retail companies into public ownership, closing loopholes in the windfall tax on fossil fuel companies, and making energy efficiency a priority."

She added that she doesn't have much faith that the new Tory leader - set to be announced on Monday - is going to put the cost of living crisis, wages and foodbanks at the top of their priority list.

"They've already been sitting on their hands for months," she added.

"We've been calling for a sweep of measures to help people. In the short-term, we're calling for not just the energy price cap to be frozen at its current level but rolled back to what it was in October last year.

Foodbank trustee Guy Beckingham, left, with Cllrs Lucy Galvin and Jamie Osborn and Carla Denyer, co-leader of the Green Party during her visit to Norwich Foodbank - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It's already unaffordable for so many people. Bringing the big five into ownership - only the government is an institution of the size that can absorb those costs.

"It's a stepping stone to rolling out home insulation in houses across the country and making them more efficient and using renewables - which is the medium-term solution in bringing down people's bills.

"These are all thing the current government could do but are choosing not to.

One of the volunteers at the Norwich Foodbank - Credit: Denise Bradley

"Speaking to the staff and volunteers here at the foodbank, they want to do themselves out of a job.

"Things like lowering the energy price cap or providing food through banks is essential to see people through this winter, but it is a sticking-a-plaster-on solution. We need strategic solutions to increase people's wages and benefits and decrease the cost of living."

Green councillor Jamie Osborn said: "The county council put children into hunger during the school holidays.

A volunteer with goods at Norwich Foodbank - Credit: Denise Bradley

"Norfolk County Council was one of the only councils in the region to scrap the holiday food voucher schemes which was horrific for a lot of people.

"At a local level - as well as at a national one - there needs to be a responsibility to make sure children across the county don't go hungry."

Guy Beckingham, who is a trustee for the Trussell Trust in Norwich, said their banks cover 25pc of Norfolk.

The Norwich Foodbank - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It's always the Trussell philosophy that we're here because we have to be, not because we want to be.

"At any one time there's about 48 tonnes of food at the distribution centre."

Malcolm Brown, who volunteers at the bank, added: "We see a variety of donations coming in, it really varies what we need from one week to the next.

Malcolm Brown, volunteer at Norwich Food Bank - Credit: Maya Derrick

"A couple of weeks ago for example we had no chocolate, now we have lots of it.

"Current demand is listed on our website.

"Nicer things that can be seen as treats - again like chocolate - from a nutritional point of view have oils and iron. For someone who has had difficulty with their diet due to lack of food - something like chocolate is a treat but it sustains you too.

Malcolm Brown, volunteer at Norwich Food Bank - Credit: Maya Derrick

"But things like microwave rice are brilliant because they're fully cooked. For somebody without a cooker or the means to use one - that is cooked food and can be eaten. They're brilliant in those circumstances."