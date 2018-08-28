Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New Norwich Indian restaurant closes - but says it will reopen

PUBLISHED: 10:39 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 09 January 2019

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

Archant

A new Indian restaurant in Norwich has shut its doors - but says it will reopen in the coming months.

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa BaldwinThe Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

Green Chilli, at 45 Magdalen Street, opened at the start of November in the former home of the Passage to India restaurant.

It serves authentic Indian and Bangladeshi food, with an “unexpected nod to British favourites”, its website says.

But on December 14 the restaurant posted on Facebook to say it was “closed until further notice”, apologising for any inconvenience.

And a note on the restaurant’s window said: “We are opening soon... Due to technical problem we are closed now.”

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa BaldwinThe Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

When contacted, the team said while they did not yet have a specific reopening date, they would be back in business in the next couple of months.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New Norwich Indian restaurant closes - but says it will reopen

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Naked Wines’ owner Majestic says Christmas was “more difficult than expected”

Majestic wine warehouse on Dereham Road, Norwich Photo: Bill Smith

Shoe designer wants your old shoes to upcycle into bespoke creations

Emily Jupp with some of her creations she makes from upcycling shoes at her shop and studio at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists