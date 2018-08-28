Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Train cancellations after person is hit by train

PUBLISHED: 07:53 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:44 02 November 2018

Major disruption between Ipswich and Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

Major disruption between Ipswich and Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

Archant

Trains are being cancelled between Ipswich and Stowmarket after a person was hit by a train on the main line to London.

Suffolk Constabulary were called with reports of the incident around 6am on Friday, November 2, with reports that the collision was fatal.

The line is being closed while officers work in the area.

British Transport Police are now at the scene.

Greater Anglia, which runs trains between Norwich and London on the route, has apologised for any delays to commuters this morning and trains from Norwich, Cambridge and Peterborough are currently unable to reach Ipswich.

A statement on its website says: “Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Ipswich and Stowmarket all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 10am.”

Rail replacement bus services are being arranged to get passengers between Stowmarket and Ipswich.

The train company is also directing customers to its “delay repay” scheme for anyone who has been delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Revealed: How ‘psychopath’ Joe Storey was free to kill ex-partner Kerri McAuley

Picture of Kerri McAuley. Credit: Submitted by Kerri's family.

Video Norwich bar with wine vending machines set to reopen with new owners

Kane Freeman and Laz Damon are the new owners of The Wallow in Exchange Street Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Driver escapes uninjured after car rolls onto its roof in Norwich crash

Emergency services attend the scene where a car flipped onto its roof in Hellesdon. Picture:James Hardingham

Norwich restaurant accused of ‘casual racism’ over sauce name

Mambo Jambo restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Poll Revealed: Routes which could link the NDR to the A47 west of Norwich

Map showing the potential routes for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide