Train passengers warned to check before they travel

PUBLISHED: 08:28 16 December 2018

Archant

Rail passengers are being warned to check before they travel today due to series of engineering works on mainline and rural services to and from Norwich.

The majority of alterations affect routes from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft and from Ipswich to Felixstowe and Lowestoft.

• Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

Due to signalling works, no direct trains will run between Buckenham, Cantley, Reedham and Great Yarmouth. All Norwich to Great Yarmouth trains that previously went via Buckenham, Cantley and Reedham will run via Acle.

Passengers from Buckenham, Cantley and Reedham wishing to travel to Great Yarmouth will need to travel to Brundall or Norwich and change trains for Great Yarmouth. Due to the changes journey times will be longer.

• Ipswich to Felixstowe and Lowestoft

As a result of a major project work to increase train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe, the line will be closed between Ipswich and Felixstowe Town throughout Sunday.

Buses will replace trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe Town all day.

Details of all service alterations can be found via www.greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information/service-alterations

