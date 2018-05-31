Search

Advanced search

Ella’s thank-you message to keyworkers wins poster contest

PUBLISHED: 13:32 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 19 June 2020

Ella Young, 12, from Norwich, has been named the winner of Greater Anglia's poster competition. Picture: Greater Anglia

Ella Young, 12, from Norwich, has been named the winner of Greater Anglia's poster competition. Picture: Greater Anglia

Archant

Artwork by a 12-year-old from Norwich thanking key workers will be displayed at rail stations after coming first in a poster competition.

Norwich's Ella Young has had her poster put on display at Colchester Station. Picture: Greater AngliaNorwich's Ella Young has had her poster put on display at Colchester Station. Picture: Greater Anglia

Ella Young submitted her colourful design into the Greater Anglia contest and was chosen as the winner from nearly 200 entries.

The youngster has received £200 worth of Love2ship vouchers, a first class family rail ticket, a virtual reality set, a jigsaw and a year’s family membership to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

You may also want to watch:

Robbie Harris, from Lowestoft, was among the runners-up.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial, customer services and train presentation director, said; “We received so many fantastic entries and the support and appreciation of all key workers really came through.

“It was lovely to see so many people wishing to join us in thanking NHS, our teams and all key workers, in many different roles, who are working tirelessly at this time to help others.”

“Congratulations to Ella, whose work really stood out with its bold, bright colours and the way she brought together all the elements we’d asked for – the rainbow, our hare mascot and a thank you message – beautifully.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

Your chance to buy into multi-million pound Norfolk firm

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

Norwich taxi driver screams for help during brutal ‘racial’ attack

The shocking attack that left Mr Andreev bloodied and dazed was caught on his taxi'’s dash-cam. Picture: Triangle News

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

Your chance to buy into multi-million pound Norfolk firm

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

Norwich taxi driver screams for help during brutal ‘racial’ attack

The shocking attack that left Mr Andreev bloodied and dazed was caught on his taxi'’s dash-cam. Picture: Triangle News

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

MasterChef finalist announces reopening date for restaurant

Benoli is taking bookngs from July 4. Pic: Archant

Man falls overboard and drowns in river after rescue bid fails

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Former world boxing champion Herbie Hide facing new court fight

'Lets Be Having You' boxing night at Norfolk Showground. Herbie Hide V Aleksejes Kosobokovs PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP SPORT © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434)

Ella’s thank-you message to keyworkers wins poster contest

Ella Young, 12, from Norwich, has been named the winner of Greater Anglia's poster competition. Picture: Greater Anglia

UEA project helps clean more than a million pairs of hands during virus crisis

UEA's Vice-Chancellor David Richardson visited the technicians in the lab back in March, before social distancing measures were put in place. Picture: UEA
Drive 24