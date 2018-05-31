Ella’s thank-you message to keyworkers wins poster contest

Ella Young, 12, from Norwich, has been named the winner of Greater Anglia's poster competition. Picture: Greater Anglia Archant

Artwork by a 12-year-old from Norwich thanking key workers will be displayed at rail stations after coming first in a poster competition.

Norwich's Ella Young has had her poster put on display at Colchester Station. Picture: Greater Anglia Norwich's Ella Young has had her poster put on display at Colchester Station. Picture: Greater Anglia

Ella Young submitted her colourful design into the Greater Anglia contest and was chosen as the winner from nearly 200 entries.

The youngster has received £200 worth of Love2ship vouchers, a first class family rail ticket, a virtual reality set, a jigsaw and a year’s family membership to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

Robbie Harris, from Lowestoft, was among the runners-up.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial, customer services and train presentation director, said; “We received so many fantastic entries and the support and appreciation of all key workers really came through.

“It was lovely to see so many people wishing to join us in thanking NHS, our teams and all key workers, in many different roles, who are working tirelessly at this time to help others.”

“Congratulations to Ella, whose work really stood out with its bold, bright colours and the way she brought together all the elements we’d asked for – the rainbow, our hare mascot and a thank you message – beautifully.”