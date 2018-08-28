Search

Greater Anglia introduces ‘Offer Me A Seat’ badges

PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:50 12 November 2018

Greater Anglia introduces ‘Offer Me A Seat’ badges following overwhelming customer support. Picture: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia introduces 'Offer Me A Seat' badges following overwhelming customer support. Picture: Greater Anglia

Archant

Greater Anglia has introduced ‘Offer Me A Seat’ badges after the idea received thousands of comments of support on social media.

Greater Anglia introduces ‘Offer Me A Seat’ badges following overwhelming customer support. Picture: Greater AngliaGreater Anglia introduces ‘Offer Me A Seat’ badges following overwhelming customer support. Picture: Greater Anglia

Twitter and Facebook users gave their views leading to the design of three badges, now available to those who may need a seat when travelling if trains are busier than usual.

Greater Anglia’s accessibility manager Rebecca Richardson said: “If someone is in a wheelchair, a white stick or guide dog, it’s obvious to everyone that they may need a bit of help.

“Not all disabilities or conditions are visible, such as MS, arthritis or early stages of pregnancy and not everyone feels comfortable or confident to ask for help if their condition is not obvious.”

The badges are now available from customer information desks at Norwich Station or contactcentre@greateranglia.co.uk for more information.

