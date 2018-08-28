Train trouble for commuters due to ‘slippery’ rail conditions

Commuters are facing delays and cancellations this morning due to poor rail conditions.

NEW: Due to poor rail conditions between #Norwich and Diss the line towards Ipswich is disrupted. Disruption is expected until further notice.Train services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street may be delayed by up to 15 mins. KC — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) October 24, 2018

Passengers travelling on the main line between Norwich and London Liverpool Street are being warned to expect disruptions due to poor rail conditions between Norwich and Diss.

On Twitter, a spokesperson for Greater Anglia said that rails on the line were: “slippery owing to the weather” meaning that trains have to break more steadily and approach at a lower speed.

The operator has warned passengers that the conditions mean services on the line could be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

