Train trouble for commuters due to ‘slippery’ rail conditions

PUBLISHED: 07:01 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:21 24 October 2018

Greater Anglia train at station

Greater Anglia train at station

Archant

Commuters are facing delays and cancellations this morning due to poor rail conditions.

Passengers travelling on the main line between Norwich and London Liverpool Street are being warned to expect disruptions due to poor rail conditions between Norwich and Diss.

On Twitter, a spokesperson for Greater Anglia said that rails on the line were: “slippery owing to the weather” meaning that trains have to break more steadily and approach at a lower speed.

The operator has warned passengers that the conditions mean services on the line could be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

To keep up to date with the latest train updates visit the Greater Anglia journey check website.

