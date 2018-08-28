Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Seven-year-old braves first ever haircut to give locks to charity

PUBLISHED: 08:35 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 14 January 2019

Ayesha Pullen donated hey hair to The Little PrincessTrust after growing it for seven years. Photo: Submitted

Ayesha Pullen donated hey hair to The Little PrincessTrust after growing it for seven years. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A seven-year-old who had been growing her hair since birth stunned her friends and family when she decided to donate it to children going through chemotherapy.

Ayesha Pullen donated hey hair to The Little PrincessTrust after growing it for seven years. Photo: SubmittedAyesha Pullen donated hey hair to The Little PrincessTrust after growing it for seven years. Photo: Submitted

Ayesha Pullen from Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, made the decision to cut her hair after hearing her mother Selina Conner-Read speaking about an article she had read about the charity The Little Princess Trust.

The trust provides free real hair wigs to children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Inspired by the idea of helping other children regain their confidence, Ayesha told her mother she wanted to donate.

Mrs Conner-Read admits feeling concerned when her daughter first announced her plan.

She said: “I tried to put her off because I was worried she’d hate it but she was so insistent.

“I wanted to prepare her for the possibility she wouldn’t like it short but she’s such a kind-hearted girl and to her it’s just hair.”

The Rosecroft Primary pupil was known for having the  longest hair at the school and despite surprise from teachers remained determined to go for the big chop.

In early December Ayesha and her mother booked an appointment at The Lil’hair Shop in Attleborough.

Mrs Conner-Road said: “She sat there looking so solemn. I was thinking ‘oh no’ but I shouldn’t have been worried.

“Underneath the serious look there was a little smile and I know she was proud of herself.”

After the chop the whole shop cheered and Ayesha was really pleased with the result.

Secured in a padded envelope, Ayesha and her mother sent the locks to the charity, ready to be turned into a wig.

Mrs Conner Read, whose friend received a free wig from the hospital while undergoing chemotherapy, said she was proud of her daughter for making the donation.

She added: “She’s already planning to grow it again to donate more, but that will take a few years yet.

“I think it’s an amazing thing to do at only seven years old.”

Most Read

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Panto star Ben Langley ‘overwhelmed’ as crowd give him standing ovation in final show

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Men who carried out fraud targeting Roys of Wroxham ordered to pay back £1,500

Malaki Morgan, 31, targeted Roys of Wroxham over a period of months in 2016. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Two men arrested over armed home invasion and attempted robbery in Norwich

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Michael Bailey: Krul kicks, Baggies baggage and a win for Norwich City underdogs – Six things learned from The Hawthorns

Alex Tettey leads Norwich City out at The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion - with even bigger fixtures set to follow. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Michael Bailey: Krul kicks, Baggies baggage and a win for Norwich City underdogs – Six things learned from The Hawthorns

Alex Tettey leads Norwich City out at The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion - with even bigger fixtures set to follow. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich footbridge to close for more than two months

The Novi Sad bridge in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

‘I will have to turn to food banks’ - county councillors to consider care charge change today as fears mount

Norfolk County Council could change charges for adult social care. Pic: Archant.

Farke and Moore singing from the same hymn sheet on predator Rhodes

Norwich City super sub Jordan Rhodes is mobbed after his goal earned a point at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists