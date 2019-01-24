Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich’s final Great British Beer Festival Winter gets under way next month

24 January, 2019 - 09:06
The event takes place at St Andrew’s and Blackfriars’ Hall, and features a huge selection of beers, ales and ciders. Photo: Norwich and Norfolk CAMRA

The event takes place at St Andrew’s and Blackfriars’ Hall, and features a huge selection of beers, ales and ciders. Photo: Norwich and Norfolk CAMRA

Archant

The last-ever Great British Beer Festival Winter to take place in Norwich gets under way next month.

The event takes place at St Andrew’s and Blackfriars’ Hall, and features a huge selection of beers, ales and ciders.

The Norwich and Norfolk branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) said 2019 will be the last time to catch the festival in the city.

After this year’s event, it will move to another location in the UK - as it does every three years.

Local pubs will also be getting involved, with organised pub crawls and treasure trails, special events, competitions, and featured brewers.

The festival takes place from February 19 to 23 and opens with a preview evening for CAMRA members only.

Entrance is cash-only on the door, but is free to CAMRA members. It is open all-day from midday, Wednesday to Saturday.

Visit winter.gbbfw.org for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Farke keeps his word, reveals City stopper

Tim Krul has played a key role in Norwich City's surge up the Championship Picture Tony Thrussell/Archant

Man stabbed in buttocks after fight in Norwich park is jailed for possessing knife

Marcus Jackson. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Milling tower plans given go-ahead - 24 hours after High Court quashes approval

Layout of the proposed Food Enterprise Park at Easton. Photo: Carve Design

Norwich’s final Great British Beer Festival Winter gets under way next month

The event takes place at St Andrew’s and Blackfriars’ Hall, and features a huge selection of beers, ales and ciders. Photo: Norwich and Norfolk CAMRA

Flybe seeks to reassure shareholders as Virgin Atlantic takeover turns bumpy

Flybe, a major flight provider out of Norwich Airport, has been bought out by Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists