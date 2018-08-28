Search

Train fault and ‘trespass incident’ cause problems for rail commuters

PUBLISHED: 08:10 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 10 January 2019

Greater Anglia services have been affected by a train fault and a

Archant Norfolk 2015

An early morning train fault is affecting rail services on the Norwich to London line.

Greater Anglia has informed passengers of a number of service alterations, delays and cancellations due to the fault.

The 6.24am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street was running more than quarter of an hour late due to the fault and the 6.48am service was scheduled to terminate at Manningtree.

The 6am Norwich to Liverpool Street service only got as far as Diss before it was terminated, also due to the fault, while the 5.17am service from King’s Lynn to Liverpool Street was cancelled.

The 9am service from Liverpool Street to Norwich, due in at 10.50am, will be making an additional stop at Stowmarket at 10.17am for passengers affected by the train fault.

Meanwhile Greater Anglia says a “trespass incident” between Ipswich and Maningtree is causing all trains on the line to run at a reduced speed, causing delays of up to 15 minutes. Disruption is expected until at least 8.30am.

A number of services from London Liverpool Street have been cancelled including the 8.30am service to Norwich, due to arrive at 10.27am.

For updates go to www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia.

Check our live traffic map before you head out onto the roads.

