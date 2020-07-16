City community garden reopens to the public

The Grapes Hill Community Garden in Norwich, has reopened to the public following lockdown and is holding volunteering days. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A city centre community garden has reopened to the public just in time for summer.

Grapes Hill Community Garden, located at the bottom of Grapes Hill near its junction with Dereham Road in Norwich, is now open to the public from dawn to dusk everyday,

The garden is also resuming its volunteering sessions which are led by the garden’s part-time gardener Jo and take place on alternate Sundays from 2pm- 4pm or Wednesdays from 1pm -3pm.

A spokesperson for GHCG said: “Anyone is welcome to enjoy the garden from dawn to dusk by wandering to take a look at the plants and urban wildlife, coming along to schedule events and we often find people just relaxing as they enjoy a book under the trees.”

As the summer progresses and lockdown restrictions ease GHCG is hoping to hold more workshops and events, for further information on these and volunteering sessions visit: www.grapeshillcommunitygarden.org