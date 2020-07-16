Search

Advanced search

City community garden reopens to the public

PUBLISHED: 18:22 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 16 July 2020

The Grapes Hill Community Garden in Norwich, has reopened to the public following lockdown and is holding volunteering days. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Grapes Hill Community Garden in Norwich, has reopened to the public following lockdown and is holding volunteering days. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A city centre community garden has reopened to the public just in time for summer.

Grapes Hill Community Garden has reopened to the general public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGrapes Hill Community Garden has reopened to the general public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grapes Hill Community Garden, located at the bottom of Grapes Hill near its junction with Dereham Road in Norwich, is now open to the public from dawn to dusk everyday,

You may also want to watch:

The garden is also resuming its volunteering sessions which are led by the garden’s part-time gardener Jo and take place on alternate Sundays from 2pm- 4pm or Wednesdays from 1pm -3pm.

A spokesperson for GHCG said: “Anyone is welcome to enjoy the garden from dawn to dusk by wandering to take a look at the plants and urban wildlife, coming along to schedule events and we often find people just relaxing as they enjoy a book under the trees.”

As the summer progresses and lockdown restrictions ease GHCG is hoping to hold more workshops and events, for further information on these and volunteering sessions visit: www.grapeshillcommunitygarden.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

WEBBER: City chief on transfer interest, squad makeover and Covid-19 financial hit

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is bullish over how the Canaries can keep hold of their best talent following Premier League relegation Picture: Norwich City FC

Coronavirus rate drops in Norwich

The drive through Coronavirus testing facility, now open for NHS staff and keyworkers at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

WEBBER: City chief on transfer interest, squad makeover and Covid-19 financial hit

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is bullish over how the Canaries can keep hold of their best talent following Premier League relegation Picture: Norwich City FC

Coronavirus rate drops in Norwich

The drive through Coronavirus testing facility, now open for NHS staff and keyworkers at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Motorists slam parking appeals as foodbank driver among latest caught

Steve Pyne is disputing a parking ticket issued to him during lockdown. He pulled over to check on a friend who had been self-isolating while making deliveries for Norwich Foodbank. Photo: Sonya Duncan /Archant

Thieves steal horse from field in Norfolk village

Norfolk Police are trying to find a stolen horse, taken from a field in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

City community garden reopens to the public

The Grapes Hill Community Garden in Norwich, has reopened to the public following lockdown and is holding volunteering days. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘There were more positives’ - Buendia assesses his Premier League development with City

Emi Buendia has assessed his development in the Premier League as Norwich City's disappointing season moves towards a close Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen