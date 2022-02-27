Library activities bolstered as cash secured for community
- Credit: Contributed
Fresh funding will help to combat loneliness by expanding a raft of activities to more people at a community library.
St Williams Way library in Thorpe St Andrew is set to benefit from £600 grants through Broadland District Council's 'Get it Started' scheme.
This will enable Saturday afternoon craft classes to grow as well a supporting plans for 'Drop In and Draw' and 'Knit and Natter' sessions at the library.
The Williams Loke-based library also wishes to expand its 'Just a Cuppa' sessions, which are aimed at reducing loneliness in the community.
Thorpe St Andrew district councillors Ian Mackie and Nigel Shaw helped secure the grants.
Mr Mackie said: "Our fantastic libraries across Norfolk do much more than lending books. They are at the heart of supporting community and individual wellbeing, and quality of local life.
"Councillor Nigel Shaw and I are pleased to be able to help expand this fantastic programme of activities at St Williams Way Library and buy equipment via this grant funding.
"This is at a time when those particularly isolated or disadvantaged by the pandemic need a little extra support.
"I would urge anybody who would like to find out more to pop along to the library and the staff will be delighted to welcome you.”
The library also offers 'Keep Warm and Go' bags to those in need.
As part of this scheme Leslie and Pat Knight, who live in the town, donated a large number of handmade woolly hats for library users.
And the library will be celebrating World Book Day on Thursday with a variety of activities including a book-themed Lego club between 5pm to 6pm.
Mr Shaw added: "Supporting our local libraries with a variety of activities is a great way to encourage the widest possible access to reading at all ages."
St Williams Way Library is open from noon to 7pm on Tuesday, 10am to 7pm on Thursday and Friday, as well as noon to 4pm on Saturday.
Broadland District Council's 'Get It Started Grant' provides funding for individuals or groups that are inspired to bring communities together to form not-for-profit organisations.