Grant Thornton to move Norwich office to ‘inspire ideas’

Published: 12:05 PM July 31, 2018 Updated: 6:33 PM October 10, 2020

A collaborative work space in Grant Thornton's Milton Keynes office. The company's new Norwich office will feature some of the same open spaces. Picture: Grant Thornton. - Credit: Archant

Business advisory firm Grant Thornton has confirmed plans for a new office in Norwich.

Tim Hansell of Grant Thornton in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The new work space will be located on the first floor of Kingfisher House, in Gilders Way, the same building as the Norwich team currently operates from.

The office will feature collaborative working booths, interactive screens and write-on walls. The firm says it is part of its strategy to create workplaces which bring people together and inspire creativity.

Tim Hansell, head of advisory at Grant Thornton's Norwich office, said: 'Our new space will leave behind the traditional office concept to provide an open, informal and agile environment where our people can really connect with clients and each other. This aligns with the collaborative, inclusive approach which lies at the heart of Grant Thornton's culture.'

The Norwich team will move to the new office in the fourth quarter of 2018.