Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 28°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Grant Holt prepares to enter wrestling ring at Carrow Road

02 June, 2019 - 10:59
Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norwich City legend is preparing to swap the pitch for the ring as he appears in his first major wrestling event.

Three 'baddie' wrestlers attack Grant Holt in and out of the ring during his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThree 'baddie' wrestlers attack Grant Holt in and out of the ring during his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grant Holt made 154 appearances for the Canaries between 2009 and 2013, scoring 68 goals. He was part of the squad that saw City promoted from League One to the Premier League in back-to-back seasons.

But on Sunday, he will be stepping into the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) ring to take part in Fightmare 3 alongside the Knight family.

The former City striker said his return to Carrow Road would be "phenomenal".

"It's come around so quickly," Holt said, "when it came around as an idea eight months, okay, I didn't think it would be this quick but I'm absolutely delighted with the response we've had.

Grant Holt and his opponent Brad O'Brien during their wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGrant Holt and his opponent Brad O'Brien during their wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

"3,700 for a wrestling event in Norwich is phenomenal. Tickets are still available, the sun is going to be shining, it'll be a great event, we've got four hours of wrestling, music, it's going to be like a party atmosphere.

"Whether you like it or not, where's going to be better? Drinking beer, 28 degrees, Carrow Road in the sun, what better place is there to be?"

The Knight family have recently been immortalised in Dwayne Johnson's film Fighting With My Family, which follows WWE wrestler Paige, Saraya-Jade Bevis from the Knight family, rise through the ranks to become women's world champion.

Grant Holt and his opponent Brad O'Brien during their wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGrant Holt and his opponent Brad O'Brien during their wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This will be Holt's first appearance at a major show where he is on the bill. He has made appearances during the WAW 40-man rumble where he was a surprise last entry before taking the title having appeared on BT Sport in the morning.

He has also wrestled in a singles match against Brad O'Brien, which he won by default after his opponent was disqualified after three wrestlers ran out to give Holt a beating.

The first Fightmare event was in 2001 and saw 2,000 fans pack Norwich Sport Village. The second was held in Lowestoft in 2007 showcasing some of the UK's top wrestling talents.

For more information go to www.fightmare.co.uk

Most Read

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Road reopens after crash in Norwich

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Man shot above eye and boy threatened with hammer in Norwich robberies

Sloughbottom Park BMX track

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Road reopens after crash in Norwich

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Man shot above eye and boy threatened with hammer in Norwich robberies

Sloughbottom Park BMX track

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Neighbours express sadness after young man and woman found dead in Norwich

Two people were found dead in Norwich on Saturday. Picture: Archant

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: German star told he can leave Dortmund this summer

Borussia Dortmund defender Felix Passlack found it tough to dislodge Max Aarons at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

TV presenter Simon Thomas praises ‘lovely and kind’ Norfolk community for support

Simon Thomas with son Ethan and wife Gemma. Photo: Bloodwise

Scam alert after bank accounts are opened in names of Norfolk residents

Norfolk County Council has issued a scam warning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists