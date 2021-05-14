News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Police patrol area after graffiti daubed on synagogue

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 1:13 PM May 14, 2021    Updated: 1:59 PM May 14, 2021
The Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue on Essex Street in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant.

The Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue on Essex Street in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant. - Credit: Archant

Police are patrolling an area of Norwich today after an anti-semitic message was daubed on the side of a city synagogue.

At some time between 4pm on Thursday, May 13 and 7.30am on Friday, May 14, graffiti was sprayed onto the door of the Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue on Essex Street in Norwich.

A new foodbank has been set up in The Living Studio at the Adat Yeshua synagogue in Essex Street, No

The Adat Yeshua synagogue in Essex Street, Norwich. Picture: The Living Studio - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating the incident and are continuing patrols in the area to offer reassurances to people nearby.

Officers have appealed for anybody with information about it to come forward and assist the investigation.

Anybody with information should contact PC James McAvoy at Earlham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference  36/32537/21.

Alternatively, people can assist by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged after cannabis factory and 300 plants found above pizza takeaway
  2. 2 7 pubs and restaurants which had lockdown makeovers
  3. 3 New mural celebrates best of popular city pub
  1. 4 Narrowest of margins as Junkyard Market gets 12-month permission
  2. 5 Lorry driver admits causing deaths of two people in A47 crash
  3. 6 Six weeks of £110,000 roadworks for city centre street
  4. 7 'She never did anything by halves' - Swimming teacher remembered
  5. 8 First Buses reassure customers over safety as capacity set to increase
  6. 9 Owners of popular street food van open café bistro in Norwich
  7. 10 Early hours arrests as part of 'ongoing police investigation'
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mr Postles' Apothecary in Norwich launched a 'back out to help out' offer ahead of its reopening on May 19. 

Food and Drink

1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Queens Road, which will be closed for resurfacing work. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norfolk Live

Investigation after 'unexplained' death of man at Norwich Travelodge

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The current building on Ferry Road is run down and is often dogged by reports of antisocial behaviour and drug use at night

Office building dogged by doorway drug use could be turned into flats

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Michael Crowe, who has been reported missing from his home in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Missing man found by off-duty police officer

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon