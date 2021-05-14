Police patrol area after graffiti daubed on synagogue
- Credit: Archant
Police are patrolling an area of Norwich today after an anti-semitic message was daubed on the side of a city synagogue.
At some time between 4pm on Thursday, May 13 and 7.30am on Friday, May 14, graffiti was sprayed onto the door of the Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue on Essex Street in Norwich.
Police are investigating the incident and are continuing patrols in the area to offer reassurances to people nearby.
Officers have appealed for anybody with information about it to come forward and assist the investigation.
Anybody with information should contact PC James McAvoy at Earlham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/32537/21.
Alternatively, people can assist by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
