Grab your skates and your tickets! Norwich Ice Rink is back in town

Ice skaters enjoying the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Ice Rink. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norwich Ice Rink is coming back - and will be bigger and better than ever before!

Last year more than 17,000 people put on their skates to enjoy the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Ice Rink, including a newly married couple!

This year the rink, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt, is again in Castle Mall Gardens and is bigger with more space per person on the ice.

Vicki Blake, Archant head of events, said: “We’re delighted that the Ice Rink will be bigger than ever this year - it means we’ll be able to welcome more people onto the ice and will ensure a really enjoyable skating experience for our guests.

“Plans are well underway now and we’re excited to begin another fantastic skating season.”

Lucy and Tim Kemp celebrate their wedding with a skate around the Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Lucy and Tim Kemp celebrate their wedding with a skate around the Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Due to the rink’s increased size of 420sqm, 40pc more skaters will be allowed on the rink per hour.

People will be able to skate from Friday December 14 to Sunday January 6 from 10am-9pm.

Slots are on the hour, every hour and include 15 minutes for taking skates on and off.

The rink will be open seven days a week, with its only planned closures being Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Skaters enjoying the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News ice rink. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Skaters enjoying the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News ice rink. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tickets cost £12.50 for an adult, £8.50 for children, students and concessions (proof required) and £36 for a family ticket which includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

Tickets for the rink are on sale now, with an early bird offer, giving customers 10pc off their allocated slot.

The code to be entered at the checkout is EARLYBIRD and the offer will run for two weeks, ending on November 8.

Tickets are sold at the rink where availability allows, but booking online is recommended to avoid disappointment as sessions frequently sell out.

Bakers & Larners of Holt Bakers & Larners of Holt

For more information and updates, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.