Government ‘considering options’ for future of prison building housing popular café

Talks are ongoing over the future of a Norwich prison building which houses a well-loved café.

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed it is considering its options over the future of the Façade Building, which is located outside of the perimeter of the prison and was formerly a staff mess and barracks.

The Britannia Veterans Centre moved from the site last September and relocated to the St Michael at Plea Church, on Redwell Street.

At the time, the group said on its Facebook page the Ministry of Justice intended to “dispose of the building”.

But a spokesperson for the MoJ said on Monday: “We are considering options for the future of the Façade Building and will provide a further update in due course.”

The building is currently home to Britannia Café, a popular eating spot and social enterprise where low-risk prisoners work to help them prepare for a return to the world of employment.

Davina Tanner, OBE, founder and chief executive of Britannia Enterprises, said they had no reason to believe they were not staying in their home for the foreseeable future, and had not been given any notice to leave.

