City club recognised as 'dance destination' in top music magazine

Gonzo's Two Room has been recognised for "making Norwich a dance music destination" - Credit: Rupert Taylor

A popular city club has been recognised for "making Norwich a dance music destination" in one of the world's top music magazines.

Gonzo's Two Room has "reignited club culture on the east coast" according to DJ Mag, a publication dedicated to the electronic music scene and read by millions across the globe.

DJ Mag praised the club for its "on-the-pulse line-ups, great sound and inclusive atmosphere".

Gonzo's Two Room, which started gaining momentum back in 2019, is run by events managers Levi de Belgeonne and Rikki James, who book some of the biggest and upcoming names in the industry.

It is located on the second floor of Gonzo's Tea Room, owned by Mike and Brad Baxter.

But it wasn't until 2021, when nightlife returned to the city following the coronavirus pandemic, that Two Room's popularity really rocketed.

Gonzo's Two Room has been recognised for "making Norwich a dance music destination" - Credit: Rupert Taylor

The article described the venue as having "excellent sound, friendly atmosphere and mix-and-match decor" which has "made it an essential nightlife hub in a city that in recent years has been underrepresented in dance music terms".

Mr de Belgeonne said: "The fact we programme the club ourselves and to have that recognition from such a prestigious magazine is amazing for us and for little old Norwich.

"The city has never really been known for dance music so this has been really positive.

"We’re always digging for music, we meet loads of amazing people. We work with the art schools, with the universities, we work with different collectives of people.

"That’s really crucial to keeping the dancefloor accessible for everybody.”

Gonzo's Two Room also has its own resident DJs, which allows local artists to showcase their talents.

Speaking to DJ Mag, Two Room artist L U said: "The room itself feels like you’re at a mate’s house party.

"It attracts a wonderful crowd of true music lovers and always feels like a supportive, welcoming space.

"The team have their hearts in the right place and that really shines through on the dancefloor.”

Earlier this year Gonzo's Two Room also teamed up with Select Radio UK and announced a new DAB station for dance music in the city.