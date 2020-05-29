Search

Gonzo’s Tea Room running virtual quiz to fund free party for NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 15:46 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 29 May 2020

Gonzo's Tea Room are hosting a quiz night this Saturday to fund a free party for NHS staff once they reopen Picture: Gonzo's Tea Room

Gonzo’s Tea Room in Norwich is raising a glass to NHS staff by hosting a quiz night to fund a party for them with free drinks once lockdown lifts.

The quiz will be broadcast live this Saturday, May 30 from 8pm on the Gonzo’s Facebook page and there will be questions on topics including general knowledge, films, music and Norwich.

It will be hosted by Mike Baxter, who owns the bar with brother Brad, and it will also be available to watch in full later on for those that miss the live stream.

Those taking part will be encouraged to donate with all the money going behind the bar for an exclusive NHS staff party once Gonzo’s is allowed to reopen.

Mike Baxter said: “We wanted to do something to make NHS staff feel appreciated once this is all done and every donation will be matched by us.”

Click here to buy a drink for NHS staff.

