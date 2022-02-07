News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Have you spotted city's mystery golden 'ghost umbrella'?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:28 PM February 7, 2022
A golden umbrella has appeared on a King Street building.

A golden umbrella has appeared on a King Street building.

Many people have lost their purse, keys or phone after a night in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road.

But it appears Mary Poppins may have lost her umbrella after a night in the street's pubs and clubs.

At a deserted building located in King Street, a golden umbrella hangs from the gutter, with no one in the area able to explain how it got there or when it appeared.

King Street where staff at Last Pub Standing are perplexed by the umbrella.

King Street where staff at Last Pub Standing are perplexed by the umbrella.

Business owners in the street say the accessory appeared overnight with many questioning how it even got there.

At Last Pub Standing opposite, the umbrella has become a talking point between staff and customers with bar staff saying it appeared overnight.

A golden umbrella has appeared on a King Street building.

A golden umbrella has appeared on a King Street building.

One member of staff, Chantelle Gray, said: "We call it the ghost umbrella - it just appeared one day.

"It's an abandoned building so I've got no idea how it got up there.

A golden umbrella has appeared on a King Street building.

A golden umbrella has appeared on a King Street building.

"I'm always scared to walk under it in case it falls on me."

A look at Google Maps shows the building without the umbrella on January 2021.

The site of the umbrella in January 2021, without the umbrella itself.

The site of the umbrella in January 2021, without the umbrella itself.

If you can solve the golden umbrella mystery, email: casey.cooper-fiske@archant.co.uk


