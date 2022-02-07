Have you spotted city's mystery golden 'ghost umbrella'?
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Many people have lost their purse, keys or phone after a night in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road.
But it appears Mary Poppins may have lost her umbrella after a night in the street's pubs and clubs.
At a deserted building located in King Street, a golden umbrella hangs from the gutter, with no one in the area able to explain how it got there or when it appeared.
Business owners in the street say the accessory appeared overnight with many questioning how it even got there.
At Last Pub Standing opposite, the umbrella has become a talking point between staff and customers with bar staff saying it appeared overnight.
One member of staff, Chantelle Gray, said: "We call it the ghost umbrella - it just appeared one day.
"It's an abandoned building so I've got no idea how it got up there.
"I'm always scared to walk under it in case it falls on me."
A look at Google Maps shows the building without the umbrella on January 2021.
If you can solve the golden umbrella mystery, email: casey.cooper-fiske@archant.co.uk