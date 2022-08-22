Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Glimpses of Norwich week 32: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 9:45 AM August 22, 2022
Friday, August 19. Loch and his little mate Jupiter, aged 4 months.

Friday, August 19. Loch and his little mate Jupiter, aged 4 months. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another glorious week of summer in our fine city has passed. 

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, August, 15. Norwich Bid graffiti.

Monday, August, 15. Norwich Bid graffiti. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, August 16. Lunch break at Norwich Cathedral.

Tuesday, August 16. Lunch break at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, August 17. Finally some rain!

Wednesday, August 17. Finally some rain! - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, August 18. Rory, aged 3, enjoying the GoGo Discover trail, prepared for rain.

Thursday, August 18. Rory, aged 3, enjoying the GoGo Discover trail, prepared for rain. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, August 19. Loch and his little mate Jupiter, aged 4 months.

Friday, August 19. Loch and his little mate Jupiter, aged 4 months. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, August 20. Earlham Cemetery as the sun goes down.

Saturday, August 20. Earlham Cemetery as the sun goes down. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, August 21. A delicious lunch at Connaught Kitchen, on Connaught Street, Norwich.

Sunday, August 21. A delicious lunch at Connaught Kitchen, on Connaught Street, Norwich. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Aslan, located in Red Lion Street, is due to open it's café and bar section within the next month

Cafe and bar with rooftop terrace to open in city centre

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Kayaks and paddleboards will keep the whole family out enjoying the water

More TUI chaos as ANOTHER flight lands in Belfast instead of Corfu

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Early indicative illustrations show how the new Easton special needs school could look.

Norfolk Live News

Road to close as work continues on new school near Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
CInema City in Norwich are preparing for the opening weekend of the new James Bond film. Picture: Da

Norwich cinema at risk after reports Cineworld is preparing for bankruptcy

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon