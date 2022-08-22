Glimpses of Norwich week 32: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Another glorious week of summer in our fine city has passed.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, August, 15. Norwich Bid graffiti. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, August 16. Lunch break at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, August 17. Finally some rain! - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, August 18. Rory, aged 3, enjoying the GoGo Discover trail, prepared for rain. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, August 19. Loch and his little mate Jupiter, aged 4 months. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, August 20. Earlham Cemetery as the sun goes down. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme