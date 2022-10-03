Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Glimpses of Norwich week 38: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 8:52 AM October 3, 2022
Tuesday, September 27. Jakob and Nelle feeding the birds

As another week in our fine city passes, we see in October with a beautiful weekend. 

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, September 26. Darren Groom of The Little Red Roaster on Norwich Market

Tuesday, September 27. Jakob and Nelle feeding the birds

Wednesday, September 28. Rain clouds gather over the city

Wednesday, September 28. Rain clouds gather over the city - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, September 29. Rodeo and Luna

Thursday, September 29. Rodeo and Luna - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, September 30. After a misty morning at the UEA Lake

Friday, September 30. After a misty morning at the UEA Lake - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, October 1. Obi, aged 4 months, on his first trip out in Norwich

Saturday, October 1. Obi, aged 4 months, on his first trip out in Norwich - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, October 2. Dragon on the loose in Norwich

Sunday, October 2. Dragon on the loose in Norwich - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

