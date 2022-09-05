Glimpses of Norwich week 34: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Sunday, September 4. Seb and Char visiting Norwich for the weekend - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week of summer in our fine city has passed.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, August 29. Bank Holiday Monday paddleboarding around the UEA Lake - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, August 30. The end of the Bank Holiday funfair packed away - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, August 31. A quiet moment in Heigham Park - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, September 1. Ruth Bunnewell serving me my favourite cookie from Two Magpies Bakery - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, September 2. Happy Friday! - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, September 3. Beautiful tones - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme