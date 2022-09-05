Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Glimpses of Norwich week 34: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 8:56 AM September 5, 2022
Another week of summer in our fine city has passed. 

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, August 29. Bank Holiday Monday paddleboarding around the UEA Lake

Monday, August 29. Bank Holiday Monday paddleboarding around the UEA Lake - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, August 30. The end of the Bank Holiday funfair packed away

Tuesday, August 30. The end of the Bank Holiday funfair packed away - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, August 31. A quiet moment in Heigham Park

Wednesday, August 31. A quiet moment in Heigham Park - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, September 1. Ruth Bunnewell serving me my favourite cookie from Two Magpies Bakery

Thursday, September 1. Ruth Bunnewell serving me my favourite cookie from Two Magpies Bakery - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, September 2. Happy Friday!

Friday, September 2. Happy Friday! - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, September 3. Beautiful tones

Saturday, September 3. Beautiful tones - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

