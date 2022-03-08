Glimpses of Norwich week eight: Happy International Women's Day!

Gallery

Happy International Women's Day! This week's Glimpses of Norwich is dedicated to the women of our Fine City.

International Women's Day seeks to celebrate and elevate women world-wide, whilst seeing action for gender equality.

The event has been running for more than 100 years, with the first being held in 1911, and aims to drive forward the recognition and voices of women across the globe, combatting gender discrimination.

According to World Economic Forum, gender equality will not be achieved for almost another century, so, in the words of feminist Gloria Steinem: "The story of women's struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist, nor to any one organization, but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights."

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

#BreakTheBias

Monday, February 28. Lin, at Hi Thai Bubble Tea on Norwich Market. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, March 1. Happy Pancake Day! Laura Patterson, 21, serving a long queue at Christophe's Crepes. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, March 2. Amanda, of Lady B Loves. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, March 3. Ruth, with baby Otis, and Lauren, with baby Bodhi. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, March 4. PC 1006 Bickel and PC 704 Smerdon on Gentleman's Walk. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, March 5. Crocus in Chapelfield Gardens in the colours of International Women's Day, who say: "Purple signifies justice and dignity. Green symbolizes hope. White represents purity, albeit a controversial concept. The colors originated from the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU) in the UK in 1908." - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme